NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. - From Sept. 3 to Dec. 17, Wheeler Library in North Stonington invites community members to Family Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Family Storytime is for children under five and their grown-ups. Little ones and grown-ups will learn to love reading together as they listen to stories and sing songs and nursery rhymes. This gentle storytime is a special activity for children and their caregivers to share together. Family storytime meets downstairs in the Little Lions’ Den unless otherwise noted. Weather policy: If North Stonington Public Schools are cancelled, Family Storytime is cancelled. No registration is necessary. Storytime is free and open to the public.
Wheeler Library to host Fall Session of Family Storytime
Connecticut Media Group