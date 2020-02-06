NEW LONDON, Conn. - On Feb. 9 at 2 p.m., in Leamy Concert Hall, the Coast Guard Band joins forces with the U.S. Naval Academy Band from Annapolis, Md. to perform a free concert celebrating the tradition of America’s great military bands. Directors, Commander Adam Williamson of the U.S. Coast Guard Band, and Lieutenant Commander Patrick Sweeten of the Naval Academy Band bring to life exciting music by John Williams, J.P. Sousa, Paul Hindemith, Ottorino Respighi, and others.
The program opens with a volley of service songs from the combined bands: “Anchors Aweigh,” “Marine Hymn,” and “Semper Paratus.” Lieutenant Commander Sweeten, director of the USNA Band, conducts Paul Hindemith’s masterpiece for winds, “Symphony in B flat.” Next is John Williams’ moving work “With Malice Toward None” from the movie “Lincoln,” and John Philip Sousa’s “Anchor and Star” march. Commander Williamson leads the assembled musicians in Bernard Hermann’s furious composition, “The Death Hunt,” from the 1952 film “On Dangerous Ground.” Ottorino Respighi’s brilliant work “Pines of Rome” has virtuosic playing from start to finish, and a rousing rendition of Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” closes the celebratory performance.
This event is free and open to the public. Leamy Concert Hall is located at 15 Mohegan Ave. in New London, and is accessible to those with disabilities. Due to recent events, security has been heightened at The United States Coast Guard Academy. Please allow more time to pass through the main entrance and ensure all adults have a valid ID card. For more information on your United States Coast Guard Band, visit www.uscg.mil/band, “like” us on Facebook, or call the Concert Information Line at (860) 701-6826.