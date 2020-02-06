SOUTHEASTERN, Conn. – The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Coffeehouses invite veterans - both men and women of any age to meet, socialize, communicate and receive information regarding veterans benefits and services through state and federal agencies. There are coffeehouses in Groton, Mystic, Norwich, Pawcatuck, and New London. For more information, contact Marvin Serruto, Veterans’ Coffeehouse Coordinator, at (860) 425-6615; mserruto@tvcca.org. The Veterans Coffeehouse will be closed if school in that town is cancelled or delayed due to weather.
Groton
Meetings take place on the second and fourth Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Rd. in Groton. The Feb. 28 speaker will be Groton Police Officer Heather McClelland and police service dog McDonald. She will be speaking about her community police work with service dog MacDonald.
New London
Meetings take place on the first and third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the New London Senior Citizens Center, 120 Broad Street in New London. The Feb. 7 meeting speakers will be Eva Bunnell, Census Partnership Specialist speaking about Census 2020, and 39th Connecticut District Rep. Anthony Nolan talking about veterans concerns in the state.
Mystic
Meetings take place the first and third Thursdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Masonicare Mystic, 45 Clara Dr. in Mystic. The tentative guest speaker for Feb. 20 is Tom Pandolfi speaking about The American Legion Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines Fund.
Norwich
Meetings take place the first and third Tuesday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Rose City Senior Center, 8 Mahan Dr. in Norwich. The Feb. 18 speaker will be Mike Wolak, Senior Affairs Director of Rose City Senior Center, who will present the welcome introduction to the senior center and program/benefit information.
Pawcatuck
Meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St. in Pawcatuck.