PRESTON, Conn. - Scarecrows are making their way to the 14th annual Preston Scarecrow Festival, scheduled for Sept. 28. The free, community-wide event has become a much-anticipated visit for families throughout Southeastern Connecticut year after year.
As the name suggests, Scarecrows are a big draw for festival goers as children, adults and local businesses enter creative scarecrows into the contest. Displayed throughout the festival grounds, attendees get to vote on their favorites which range from Frankenstein to Three Little Pigs to Mick Jagger! Entry to the contest is free and open to the public through the morning of the festival.
New this year to the festival offerings is “Farm Days”, an exhibit highlighting local farmers and an opportunity for young and old to ask questions and see demonstrations. How do you turn alpaca fur into yarn? What is the process of making maple syrup? How much honey will one beehive make? Farmers will be on hand from several regional farms to answer these questions and many others.
For children (or the kid in all of us) the festival offers a petting zoo, moon bounce, Pumpkin Patch craft area, Harvest Activity Center, balloon twisters and dunk tanks. The festival continues to boast over 60 vendors and crafters, a silent auction, live music and performers throughout the day. Vendors and crafters are still encouraged to register.
If all of the activity builds up an appetite, attendees won’t need to go far. The Crow’s Nest and Chowder Shack will offer burgers, hotdogs, chili, chowder, fries and other traditional festival fare, while the Daily Bread Bakesale will satisfy your sweet tooth. The popular chicken BBQ will also be offered for folks looking to enjoy an early dinner or take it to go.
The Scarecrow Festival will take place at Preston City Congregational Church grounds, 321 Route 164 in Preston, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., chicken barbeque from 3 to 5:30 p.m. For contest or vendor registration forms, chicken BBQ tickets or more information, call (860) 887-4647 or e-mail prestonscarecrows@gmail.com or visit https://www.prestoncitycongregational.org/scarecrow-festival/.