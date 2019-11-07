NORWICH, Conn. - At Three Rivers Community College (TRCC), students can use their winter break to earn three to four credits in less than three weeks and fulfill a degree requirement or prerequisite. The Winter Session at Three Rivers Community College begins Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 16. Registration is now open and runs through Dec. 24.
Most courses are offered completely online, enabling students to take classes from the comfort of home, while on vacation, or wherever they may be. Other classes are offered on-campus or as a hybrid of on-campus and online. Classes cover a broad variety of subjects, ranging from U.S. History to Principles of Sociology to World Architecture and more, and fulfill general education requirements. For a complete list of offerings, visit threerivers.edu/winter.
Visiting students, who attend another college, can enroll in a course and transfer the credit to their home institution. Students who intend to transfer credits should have the credits approved by their college prior to registering to guarantee the transfer of credits.
For the Winter Session, current students can register now at my.commnet.edu. Visiting students can fill out an application at threerivers.edu/visiting. New students can enroll at threerivers.edu/enroll. For more information or to talk to an advisor, call (860) 215-9016.