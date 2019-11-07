Enjoy college football at CGA
NEW LONDON, Conn. - Come support the Coast Guard Academy Bears this fall at Cadet Memorial Field! Join us as Coast Guard Football takes on DIII colleges from throughout New England. Tickets are $5, $10, and $15. Buy online @ www.uscgasports.com. The last home game will take place Nov. 16 vs. USMMA (TBD). Go Bears!
Women’s club hosts bazaar
NIANTIC, Conn. – Saint Agnes Roman Catholic Church’s Women’s Club will host a Bazaar, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Church Hall, 22 Haigh Ave. in Niantic. The Bazaar will feature baked goods, theme baskets, jewelry, a silent auction, and restaurant row.
Local barber offers free haircuts for vets, active duty
NEW LONDON, Conn. – Bravado Barbershop, located at 190 State Street in New London, is offering free haircuts for veterans and active duty military, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in honor of Veterans’ Day. Uncle D’s Southern Style Barbecue will be there with a portion of their proceeds going to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society.
Helping Heroes Health and Wellness Expo
HARTFORD, Conn. – The 3rd annual Helping Heroes Health and Wellness Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, at Connecticut Public, 1049 Asylum Ave. in Hartford.
This free event informs veterans, active duty, and their families about local health and wellness sources. Be inspired to make positive changes in your life. Learn about Yoga, Reiki, Meditation, CPR, and more. Be sure to sign up for the wellness talks, demonstrations, and active sessions.
For more information, and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.
Coast Guard Band to perform with Yale Band
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The U.S. Coast Guard Band, in joint concert with the Yale Concert Band, will perform in Woolsey Hall in New Haven, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Yale Concert Band will perform “Dragon Rhyme” (Chen Yi) and “Fanfare Ritmico” (Jennifer Higdon). The Coast Guard Band will perform “Early Light” (Carolyn Bremer) and “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” (Samuel Barber. The bands will perform “Symphony No. 3” (James Barnes) together. For more information, call (203) 432-4111 or visit bands.yalecollege.yale.edu.
SCAM program protects older adults
GROTON, Conn. – The Groton Senior Center will host a Seniors Cautious About Money (SCAM) program Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn how to prevent financial exploitation of older adults. Registration is required. Call (860) 441-6785 to register. This is an educational event only, no financial products will be sold.
Wellness classes offered at NBHC Groton
GROTON, Conn. – Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Groton Health Promotion and Wellness Department offers monthly health and wellness classes. The November classes are:
Nov. 19
Diabetes Class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Healthy Weighs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 26
Healthy Weighs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Book sale at Ledyard library
LEDYARD, Conn. – The Friends of the Ledyard Libraries will be sponsoring a book sale, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring gift-quality books, children's books, and books for winter reading.
There will be a silent auction with over 65 items including hotel rooms, Block Island Ferry tickets, gift certificates to local restaurants, hair salons, wine baskets, dog grooming, and more.
Auction items are on display now. Patrons can enjoy free hot cider and candy canes.