MYSTIC, Conn. - Summer programs at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center (DPNC) have begun and will continue through Aug. 31. These programs are for all ages to enjoy time in nature, whether as a family or individually. DPNC offers hikes, cooking, gardening, cooking programs and more. DPNC also participates in Blue Star Museums, so general admission to the Nature Center's natural history exhibits are free to military personnel and their families. For more information, or to sign up for an activity, call (860) 536-1216 or visit https://dpnc.org/.
History of the Land
Land shapes our history, learn more about how the local environment and history evolved together as we explore the property surrounding DPNC and hear stories of the Denisons during a tour of the Homestead, Aug. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is suited for adults and older interested children. Meets at DPNC. Cost is $10 per person.
Nature Creation Station
Spend the morning at Coogan Farm, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop by the J.X. Barn for an inclusive, open art studio for families with children of all abilities. Our naturalists/artists will be on hand to provide project inspiration and materials to create your own masterpiece. After spend time on a hike on the trails, enjoying the beauty of the landscape. Meet in JX Barn at Coogan Farm. Pre-registration is required. This activity is free through the generous support of the E.K. Bunting Fund.
Family Crabbing
Join us for an evening of crabbing, Aug. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet at the bottom of the Peace Sanctuary driveway and we’ll walk to our secret crabbing location. There will be a brief intro to basic techniques of crabbing and crab identification before we start. We’ll provide the nets, bait and lines. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Wear shoes that can get wet and provide traction on slippery rocks, no flip flops or crocs! Pre-registration is required. Meet at Peace Sanctuary Entrance at 233 River Rd. in Mystic. Cost is $10.20 for members, $12 for non-members.