MYSTIC, Conn. - Mystic Seaport Museum will host its annual Ice Festival, Feb. 15 through 17. The event will be three days of winter activities in conjunction with the exhibition J.M.W. Turner: Watercolors from Tate, now on display in the Museum’s Collins Gallery.
Families are invited to enjoy games, activities, music, and entertainment throughout the Museum’s grounds:
• Ice sculpture demos (Sunday and Monday)
• Sock-skating rink for kids
• Toy boat building
• Paint-n-sip
• How to make pemmican, the original survival food
• A fire pit, with s’mores
• Working dog demonstrations with Saint Bernards and Newfoundlands (Saturday and Sunday)
• Horse-and-carriage rides (Monday)
• “Resonances Boreales,” a live music concert featuring the aurora borealis in the Planetarium
• The U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker Bollard will berth at the Museum, weather permitting.
In conjunction with the Turner exhibition, there will be daily screenings of the feature film Mr. Turner and periods of piano music in the gallery on Sunday and Monday. The exhibition ends it run at the Museum, Feb. 23.
New to the festival this year is “Resonances Boreales,”a live piano performance by Canadian musician Roman Zavada set to a stunning 360-degree video of the Northern Lights projected onto the dome of the Planetarium. There will be daytime and evening performances. Daytime performances are 30 minutes long and will occur at 1 and 3 p.m. all three days of the festival. Tickets are $3 for members and $5 for non-members and can be purchased at the Planetarium starting at 10 a.m. on the day of the show.
The evening shows are 60-minute performances beginning at 7 p.m., Feb. 14 through 16. Tickets for these after-hours events are $8 for members and $10 for non-members (General admission not required for the evening shows and tickets can be purchased in advance).
General admission tickets will be valid for all three days of the festival.
For more information, visit www.mysticseaport.org/icefestival.