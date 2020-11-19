MYSTIC, Conn. — Mystic Seaport Museum invites the public to mark the holidays with a new event, Lantern Light Village, an outdoor, free-roaming experience designed to celebrate the best of both the contemporary and 19th-century holiday seasons.
The event replaces the Museum’s traditional Lantern Light Tours, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are combining the most popular elements of our Lantern Light Tours – the 19th century setting, the costumed role players, horse-and-carriage rides – with more contemporary features, such as light displays and live music to create a festive environment that families can take in at their own pace and in a safe manner,” said Erik Ingmundson, Director of Interpretation for the Museum.
The Lantern Light Village will seamlessly transition between the Christmas of today and the Christmas of the past. Entry to the village will be a dazzling lighting display, followed by live music, the horse-and-carriage rides, fire pits, a visit from St. Nicolas, and more, including holiday-themed stories, crafts, and games. Visitors can interact with the denizens of the 19th-century village as they prepare for Christmas Eve and join them in their end-of-the-year festivities.
Lantern Light Village will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18 and 19.
There is a special ticket for the event in lieu of general admission. Tickets are $33 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $28 for youths (ages 4 to 12). Ages 1 to 3 admitted free. Museum members receive a discounted price.
Tickets may be purchased online at checkout.mysticseaport.org/all/tickets.
Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while at the Museum.