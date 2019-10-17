GROTON, Conn. – The Connecticut Songwriters Association‘s monthly Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic Series continues Oct. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument St. in Groton.
This Songwriter Showcase and Open Mic series is a family-friendly forum for new and established singer-songwriters to present their original music. Each month presents a featured artist, and an open mic, with proceeds to benefit local meal programs.
The Oct. 29 presentation will feature the music of Grant Maloy Smith. a Billboard Top10 singer-songwriter. There will also be appearances by Grammy-winner Bill Pere, and Nashville recording artist Kay Pere, of Mystic, along with other regional artists. Any local singer-songwriters who would like to share some songs at the open mic may sign up in advance by contacting The Connecticut Songwriters Association at (860) 572-9285 or info@ctsongs.com. There is a suggested donation of $5, with proceeds to benefit local meal programs.