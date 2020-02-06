LEDYARD, Conn. – The Ledyard Libraries announce upcoming activities for kids ages 7-12. For more information, or to register, visit www.ledyard.lioninc.org/events, or call (860) 464-9912.
We Love ART! - Heartburst Paintings
Join the Bill Library in Ledyard, Feb. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m., to create a beautiful work of art to save for yourself or give to a loved one. This free project combines math and art and is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day!
STEAM Ahead - Balloon Jousting
Using balloons and other materials join the Gales Ferry Library, Feb. 25 from 4 to 4:45 p.m., for a jousting competition…no armor or horses required! We will learn about force and use engineering skills to try to pop an opponent’s balloon.