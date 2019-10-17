GROTON, Conn. - The Groton Senior Center is pleased to announce that enrollment is open for the Aging Mastery program® (AMP). AMP is a nationally recognized, fun and interactive class for adults 50 and older that encourages developing sustainable behaviors that lead to health improvements, stronger economic security, enhanced well-being and increased participation in society. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) created AMP to develop new expectations, norms and pathways for people aged 50-100 to make the most of their gift of longevity. AMP is coordinated in Connecticut by the Connecticut Healthy Living Collective and Connecticut Community Care.
Aging Mastery Program® classes explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention, and community engagement. For each of the classes, basic educational materials developed by highly trusted sources are provided, along with a checklist of potential next steps and a system for tracking behaviors. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards.
“NCOA is delighted to see that the Aging Mastery Program® in Connecticut fully supports our national research and that participants find the program fun and beneficial to their health,” said James Firman, President & CEO of NCOA. “It’s clear that residents here are taking their health care seriously and participating and recognizing that mastery of certain behaviors will lead to improved health, stronger financial security and overall well-being”.
Preliminary results from across the country show that after taking the 8 sessions, AMP participants significantly increased their physical activity levels, had healthier eating habits, increased their use of advanced planning, stayed more socially connected and participated in evidence-based self-management programs.
If you are interested in learning more about the program, visit www.cthealthyliving.org or call the Groton Senior Center at (860) 441-6623. This program will begin Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., at the Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road in Groton.