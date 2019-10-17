EAST HADDAM, Conn. - Goodspeed Musicals will be holding local Connecticut Equity auditions for its 2020 Goodspeed and Terris seasons, Nov. 10th starting at 10 a.m. in East Haddam, Conn. Goodspeed is seeking adult male and female actors.
All auditions are by appointment only. Appointments may be made starting immediately. Call Company Management at (860) 873-8664, ext. 721, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidates must be available for two to four weeks of rehearsal and a two- to 12-week performance run between March 17 (first rehearsal for “South Pacific”) and Nov. 22 (close of “Candide”).
Interested local performers should bring a resume, photo and sheet music for a 32-bar cut of an up-tempo song and a ballad. Music must be legible and in the proper key (No lead sheets please). An accompanist will be provided.
Goodspeed reaffirms its commitment to non-discrimination and a flexible, imaginative casting policy. Performers of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.