STONINGTON, Conn. - On Feb. 8, the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center will kick-off the Dandelion Series, a collection of workshops and lectures designed to explore the culinary heritage and imagine the food future of southeastern Connecticut. The dandelion, Yellow Farmhouse's logo, is a plant that offers a metaphor for how we can reframe the way we think about food. It is often thought of as a weed, something to be fought, sprayed, and eradicated. But, in fact, the flower is one of the first sources of nectar for bees in the spring. Its sturdy tap root helps break up the soil and its leaves and roots have been used for culinary and medicinal purposes for generations. Finally, there is the iconic seed head that many of us recall wishing on as children. Through the Dandelion Series, we aim to share stories and information that will shift how our community values and thinks about our local food system.
The six-week series will feature farmers, chefs, historians, and food activists with diverse perspectives on our local food system, including:
Feb. 8
Lecture: Why American women stopped baking bread & why we should care, with speaker Maria Trumpler, Senior Lecturer at Yale University in Women's, Gender, & Sexuality Studies, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Workshop: Baking with Whole Grains, led by Dave Vacca, Head Baker at 85th Day Food Community from 2 to 4 p.m.
Feb. 11
Workshop: Mohegan Food, led by Rachel-Beth Sayet, Indigenous Educator from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18
Lecture: Representation & Realities in New England Fisheries, with speaker Matthew McKenzie, Professor of History at UCONN from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
Workshop: Regenerative Garden Planning, led by Andy Meek, Head Farmer at Stone Acres Farm and Noreen Kepple, Master Gardener, from 2 to 4 p.m.
March 7
Workshop: Cooking with Kelp & Oysters, led by Suzie Flores, Stonington Kelp Company and Steve Malinowski, Fishers Island Oysters, from 2 to 4 p.m.
March 15
Lecture: The Power of Food to Build a Community, with speaker Karen Washington, Founder of Rise & Root Farm, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
All programs are free for farmers, chefs, and teachers and $20 to $50 for the general public. Visit www.yellowfarmhouse.org to register.
The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, located on Stone Acres Farm in Stonington, connects people to each other and to where their food comes from through culinary and farm-based education. Our school programs, teacher professional development, and cooking classes for kids and adults help cultivate a shared commitment to supporting a local, sustainable food system accessible and affordable to all.