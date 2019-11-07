MYSTIC, Conn. – The Mystic & Noank Library announces upcoming events and programs. For more information, call (860) 536-7721 or visit www.mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Drop-in Craft Days
Stop by the Mystic & Noank Library for Drop-in Craft Days, Nov. 16 and 30. We will be making autumn leaf sun catchers Nov. 16 and duct tape bookmarks Nov. 30, all day in the Children's Room, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These creative, craft activities are free and fun for all ages. No registration required.
LEGO® Fun Days!
The Mystic & Noank Library invites children of all ages to join in the fun on LEGO® Fun Days, running every Friday and Saturday throughout November and December. The LEGO® Fun Days will take place in the Children's Room from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make use of the Library’s LEGO® brick collection to unleash your creativity and share it with others. LEGO® Fun Days are free and open to the public; no registration is required. Connoisseur or amateur, all builders are welcome!
Author event: The Connecticut 169 Club
The Mystic & Noank Library will be hosting a presentation and book signing by local author and historian Martin Podskoch, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join and learn about his book The Connecticut 169 Club.
Podskoch’s book features Connecticut writers, historians and officials who each provide passages about their respective towns’ histories, haunts, eateries, landmarks, and beautiful scenery. He challenges his readers to travel to each of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities, many of which even lifelong residents have never visited. Connecticut Magazine described Podskoch’s work as “a guidebook to adventures in every corner of the state.”
Books will be available to purchase at the event. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library for the community to enjoy.
Horizon Wings Raptor Rehab: Bird Brains
The Mystic & Noank Library will be hosting Horizon Wings Raptor Rehab at 3 p.m., Nov. 9. Join us as we compare and contrast the fascinating qualities of avian intelligence among four different species of birds: an American Crow, a Peregrine Falcon, an Owl, and a Parrot. This event is free and open to the public.
College Readiness Series
The Mystic and Noank Library will be hosting an evening college readiness program to offer assistance to students, and their caregivers in acing the college interview, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Ames Room. Ben Brown, Associate Director of Admissions at Connecticut College, and five Senior Admission Fellows will present a presentation/panel on college interviews. The Senior Admission Fellows are Connecticut College seniors who have been selected and rigorously trained to conduct interviews of prospective students. Following the presentation, they will conduct 15-minute mock interviews which will include 10 minutes of discussion/questions and five minutes of feedback with the high school students who attend the events.
This program is free and open to the public and registration is required.