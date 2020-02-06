GROTON, Conn. — The Groton Public Library’s Winter Reading Program encourages busy adults to delight in the joy of books during the dark months of winter. Participants ages 18 and older can read and record books on our designated reading log through Feb. 29.
For each book recorded, up to eight, you will earn a raffle ticket that can be entered into a drawing for the prize bag of your choice. Return your reading log and receive your raffle tickets between March 1-7 to be eligible for the drawings to be held on March 9.
Participants are encouraged to write a brief book review to share on Facebook or post a picture of the book with the hashtag #gplwinterread2020.
For more details, contact the library at (860) 441-6750 or visit grotonpl.org. This program is sponsored by the Groton Public Library Circle of Friends.
Winter Reading Programs
GPL Book Group
The GPL Book Group will meet Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., to discuss “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield. On a dark midwinter’s night, the lifeless body of a small child is carried into an ancient inn on the river Thames. Hours later, the girl stirs, takes a breath, and returns to life. Three families are keen to claim her, but the return of a lost child is not without complications. A glorious tapestry of a book that combines folklore and science, magic and myth. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Cozy Reading
Treat yourself to an hour or two of decadently silent reading time, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Simply bring the book you are currently reading and dive in. Don’t have a book? Browse a selection of staff favorites. Cozy seating and light refreshments will be provided.
Book Social
Come meet other readers, enjoy light refreshments, and share what you read during Groton Public Library’s Winter Reading Program, Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.