MYSTIC, Conn. – The Mystic & Noank Library announces upcoming programs, and events as well as ongoing exhibits. For more information or to register, call (860) 536-7721 or visit www.mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Artists' Views of Mystic and Surrounding Towns
Artists have been coming to Mystic and the surrounding area for more than a century to paint the bucolic landscape, beautiful shoreline and regional views steeped in New England history. For this exhibition, we have assembled a collection of some of our favorite paintings of local scenes from the Mystic area, some you will recognize immediately, and others we hope library patrons can help us identify the location.
Mystic residents Jon and Jane Sproul have been collecting artwork from early members of the Mystic art colony for over 15 years and wanted to share some of their collection with library patrons. Their collection will be on display through the month of August, in the Ames Room.
This exhibit is free and open to the public; call (860) 536-7211 to check the availability of the Ames Room.
Antique Glass Bottles: A Local History Display
This wonderful collection of bottles was generously lent to the library for our glass display case by a local student who has been collecting and digging antique local bottles for years now. Some of the highlights included are local milk bottles and medicine bottles dating from the 1880s to 1930s from areas including Mystic, Groton, Noank and more. Take a look at the history of glass bottles used in our local areas as well as some history behind them!
This display is free and open to the public through the month of August.
A Book Talk by Alison Hackett
Is it possible for 500 years of history to be reduced to bite-sized chunks of five years, incorporating 12 diverse facts that happened within that time-frame?
Through her lecture, Alison Hackett, author of “The Visual Time Traveller: 500 Years of History, Art and Science in 100 Unique Designs,” will reawaken your curiosity, bring you through five centuries, draw you into a web of connections linking history, art and science since the Renaissance and construct a lens with which to explain the world in a way that is at once fragmented, modern and alive.
This program, sponsored by the Friends of the Mystic & Noank Library, will take place Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.. The talk is free and open to the public; no registration is required.
Organize Your Office with Sandra Wheeler
Sandra Wheeler – Professional Organizer and owner of organizing company For Peace of Mind – will share key steps to getting more organized in your office, Sept. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Set yourself up for success in your office at home or at work. Learn paper management – what and where to keep it. This program is free and open to the public; no registration is required.
Creative Movement with Eastern Connecticut Ballet
Creative Movement is a 45-minute program for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 years old. During class, we read a book and then do 35 minutes of movement around the theme. The program will take place Sept. 20 (all about musical instruments and directing an orchestra) and Oct. 25 (dancing the story of the Nutcracker) at 10 a.m. in the Ames Room. Registration is required; sign up via www.mysticnoanklibrary.org or call (860) 536-7721. This programs is generously funded by the Friends of the Mystic & Noank Library.
Fall Storytimes!
The Fall storytimes at the Mystic & Noank Library begin the week of Sept. 30 and end Nov. 21. Registration begins in August! Classes meet weekly for eight weeks and consist of stories and crafts and are free and open to the public. Due to demand, class size is limited and registration will be done on a first come, first serve basis.
Lapsit (6 to 23 months)
Session One: Wednesdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.
Session Two: Thursdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.
Just Two's to Just Three's
Session One: Wednesdays, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Session Two: Thursdays, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Three-Year-Olds
Mondays, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Four- and Five-Year-Olds
Tuesdays, 1:15 to 2 p.m.
Registration is required.