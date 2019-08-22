GROTON, Conn. - The Friends of Fort Griswold will hold a candlelight ceremony commemorating the 1781 Battle of Groton Heights, Sept. 1 at Fort Griswold in Groton. The ceremony will be held inside the Fort at 6 p.m.
The Friends will place 88 luminaries on the fort grounds each representing a casualty from the Battle of Groton Heights. As the name of the slain defender is read, a candle is extinguished. The Sons of the American Revolution will lay a wreath on the spot where Col. Ledyard was killed with his own sword and fire a three-volley musket salute.
The ceremony is free of charge and the public is encouraged to attend. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled. If you plan to attend, bring your lawn chairs.
This will be the 24th Commemoration and Memorial Wreath Laying since the 19th century custom was revived by the Friends of Fort Griswold in 1995.