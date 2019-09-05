GROTON, Conn. - The Groton Public Library’s Circle of Friends and Junior Friends announce September activities. For more information, call (860) 441-6750.
Monthly Meetup
You already love the Groton Public Library, so why not become more involved with us? Stop by and meet some of our Friends, Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m., join on the spot — membership is free — and learn about all of the wonderful things the Circle of Friends do to support our Library. We would love for you to become an active member of our Circle of Friends and make a lasting difference in our library.
Junior Friends
Crafting for a Cause
Join the Junior Friends of the Groton Public Library, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m., to make cool crafts using a variety of mediums. There's just one catch—you can't keep what you make. The crafts are given away to local senior citizens, veterans, homebound individuals and nursing home residents.
Family Film & Fundraiser
Join the Junior Friends of the Groton Public Library as they present a recently-released family film, Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be sold by the Junior Friends, and the proceeds will benefit the library. Contact the library for the movie title. This program is free and open to the public.
Library Helper Day
During this busy hour, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m., the Junior Friends will assist Groton Public Library staff in a variety of projects, including preparing craft and program materials, dusting and light cleaning, straightening shelves, and special event preparation.